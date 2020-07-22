Dope crops seized

-

More than 300 cannabis plants have been seized during two police raids in Keysborough and Narre Warren South.

Springvale Divisional Response Unit officers discovered a hydroponic crop and an electrical bypass at a premises in Parkmore Road Keysborough on 21 July.

They seized 207 plants from the address.

At a property in Lennon Court, Narre Warren South, police found 130 plants and an electrical bypass.

No occupants were at the addresses at the time, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au