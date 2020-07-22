Covid-19 strikes supermarket, egg farm

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough supermarket and an egg producer have been closed due to workers testing positive to Covid-19.

Woolworths Parkmore closed for deep cleaning overnight on Tuesday 21 July after a worker’s positive test was obtained, a statement from Parkmore shopping centre said.

The staff member had been at the store “between” Wednesday 15 July, 2.45-8pm and Saturday 18 July, 4pm-7pm, according to the statement.

“As a result, they have notified all staff members who have been in close contact with the individual to self-isolate until they receive their tests results,” the shopping centre stated.

Keysborough Egg Farm closed from 5.30pm on Friday 17 July due to a “backroom” worker’s positive test.

“Rest assured that this staff member had no direct contact with customers,” the business posted on Facebook.

“We believe it is integral to close so we can do a full sanitisation of the shop and all touchable surfaces.”

The egg producer hoped to re-open on Monday 27 July.

As of 21 July, there were 44 active coronavirus cases in Greater Dandenong – a rise of 40 in the past eight days.

Clusters have been reported at Endeavour Hills shopping centre, TD Cabinets in Dandenong South, Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave and Australian Pharmaceuticals Industries in Dandenong.

Dandenong High School was shut for at least 72 hours after a student tested positive with Covid-19.