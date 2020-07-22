Covid-19: active cases top 50

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ten new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Greater Dandenong amidst a record 484 infections in Victoria on 22 July.

The council area recorded 54 active cases, with 106 in Casey, 40 in Monash, 33 in Kingston, 18 in Knox, 13 in Frankston and 19 in Cardinia.

Meanwhile, Dandenong High School announced a shutdown of at least 72 hours after a student tested positive to coronavirus.

A Department of Education spokesperson said contact tracing and cleaning would occur during the next three days.

“Further investigations are being undertaken this morning by DHHS, the school and DET to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate, and to determine any further actions required to reduce the risk of infection.”

Keysborough Egg Farm announced that four workers had been infected – after a backroom staff member tested positive on Friday 17 July.

“This spread has been to those who were working in the immediate vicinity of the first case for extended periods of time,” the business posted on Facebook on 22 July.

“To date, no customer service staff have tested positive but we are still awaiting some results.

“The advice from the DHHS remains that no customers are likely to be at risk but, as always, if you have symptoms you should be tested.”

Staff and close contacts awaiting test results were quarantining, the company stated.

Woolworths Parkmore closed for deep cleaning overnight on Tuesday 21 July after a worker’s positive test was obtained, a statement from Parkmore shopping centre said.

It reopened the next day.

The staff member had been at the store “between” Wednesday 15 July, 2.45-8pm and Saturday 18 July, 4pm-7pm, according to the statement.

“As a result, they have notified all staff members who have been in close contact with the individual to self-isolate until they receive their tests results,” the shopping centre stated.

Premier Daniel Andrews implored Victorians to isolate while awaiting test results.

Alarmingly, 2056 (53 per cent) were not staying at home while their results were unknown.

Some were continuing to attend work or shopping – and spreading the virus in the meantime.

Mr Andrews also urged Victorians with symptoms to seek a Covid-19 test without delay. Nine out of 10 – about 3400 cases – failed to isolate before getting a test.

The first few days of symptoms was often the most infectious period, he said.

“The one and only thing you can and must do is – when you get sick – you must go and get tested.”

A major factor was the absence of sick leave for casual workers, Mr Andrews said. He reminded people of the State Government’s $1500 payment for Covid-diagnosed workers and close contacts.

He said the Government was strongly considering extending the payment criteria to workers awaiting test results.

Victoria’s active cases have now risen to 3408, including many linked to aged care and the health-care system.

There are 187 health-care workers currently infected, and 383 cases in 45 aged care settings.

Of the active cases, 205 have been hospitalised including 40 in intensive care.

Two men in their nineties died from the virus, adding to the state’s mounting death toll of 44.

From midnight tonight (22 July), the wearing of masks out of the home will be compulsory – with limited exceptions.