Covid testing in the fast lane

A Covid-19 drive-through testing site in Dandenong is reporting maximum waits of 10 minutes – a fraction of the usual one-hour queues at testing stations across the city.

Innovation Health Centre spokesperson Kylie Payne said the clinic was keen to ensure more people utilised the service.

“There’s minimal waiting time and it’s very safe.

“Given the increase in transmission we want to make sure people know they can be tested here.”

Most results are available in 24 hours, she said.

People exhibiting symptoms of the virus who wish to get tested are advised to call the centre to book a time.

Calling ahead will reduce the wait time, with visitors tested as soon as they enter the carpark.

Staff in full PPE will conduct the tests through car windows, meaning drivers and passengers don’t need to leave their car.

As of 23 July, more than 1.4 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Victoria. In recent weeks, tests have topped 20,000 a day.

The Government is urging people to be tested swiftly upon noticing the first symptoms such as a sore threat, fever and a runny nose.

People are also expected to self-isolate from that time until their test results are known.

The Innovation Health Centre station is open Mondays-Fridays 8.30am-3pm at 38 Herbert Street, Dandenong. Bookings: 8725 0380.

Other drive-through stations include Carroll Lane car park, off Cheltenham Road, Dandenong. It’s open seven days a week, 9am-4pm.

A drive-through station at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Dandenong is open seven days, 9am-5pm.

There is a walk-in Monash Health testing clinic at 169 Cleeland Street, Dandenong. It’s open daily 9.30am-4pm.