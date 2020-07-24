Covid case at Outlook Gardens

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Outlook Gardens in Dandenong North is one of five Victorian aged care centres linked to their first Covid-19 cases.

On 24 July, there were seven coronavirus-related deaths – five of which were linked to aged care facilities.

They were two men and two women aged in their 80s and two men and one woman aged in their 90s.

Greater Dandenong’s new reported cases rose by seven. There are now 70 known active cases in the council area.

Statewide, new cases tapered somewhat to 300, with 3734 active cases.

Of those, 206 are hospitalised including 41 in intensive care. There are 300 health care workers infected.

In neighbouring Casey, there were 130 active Covid-19 cases, including 15 new infections.

Monash has 43 active cases, Kingston 38, Knox 22 and Frankston 18.