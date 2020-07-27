Aged care cluster climbs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Covid-19 outbreak at Dandenong North aged care centre Outlook Gardens is among an alarming spike of cases in Greater Dandenong.

As of 26 July, 11 cases have been linked to the facility.

They are among a rapidly rising 560 active cases linked to Victorian aged care facilities.

Meanwhile in the past two weeks, active cases have soared from four to 87 in Greater Dandenong, including students and staff at schools, factories and warehouses.

The total cases in the council region stood at 122, as of 26 July.

In neighbouring Casey, active cases have risen from 22 to 157 over the past 14 days.

There have been 4302 new cases in Victoria – chiefly metropolitan Melbourne – over the same period.

Dandenong High School has remained temporarily closed since a student tested positive on 22 July.

As of 27 July, two Covid-19 cases were linked to the school. Its VCE and VCAL students have resumed remote learning in the meantime.

The school’s initial 72-hour shutdown for deep cleaning was extended due to the “very complex” contact tracing process.

“Contact tracing is not yet complete and may take a while due to the size of our school population,” the school’s website stated.

“Susan Ogden, our Principal, will be informed when contact tracing is completed by DHHS and the school is able to re-open.”

Gleneagles Secondary College in Endeavour Hills was closed on 23 July. At least three cases have been linked to the school, according to the DHHS.

Other outbreaks have occurred at Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave (21), TD Cabinets in Dandenong South (7), Australian Pharmaceutical Industries in Dandenong South (6), Keysborough Egg Farm (4) and Endeavour Hills shopping centre (3).

Keysborough Egg Farm re-opened on 27 July after 10 days waiting for staff test results.

Victoria’s death toll has climbed to 71, with 228 Covid patients in hospital and 42 in intensive care. There are 4233 active cases.

On 26 July, seven of Victoria’s 10 Covid-related deaths were aged-care residents.

Stage three ‘stay at home’ restrictions remain in place, with mandatory mask wearing enforced since 23 July.

The Star Journal has requested comment from Outlook Gardens.