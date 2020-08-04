Springvale men strike Lotto riches

-

Two Springvale men have each pocketed nearly $890,000 after winning division-one prizes in a TattsLotto draw on Saturday 1 August.

They were among six division-one winners across Australia. All were from Victoria.

One of them, who bought his entry online, said he couldn’t sleep since confirming the prize.

“I checked my ticket on Saturday night and saw I had won division one but I didn’t believe it could be true.

“I didn’t sleep afterwards and I couldn’t even sleep last night.”

He said the timing of the win was perfect given Victoria’s ever-tightening Covid-19 lockdown.

“With everything going on at the moment in Victoria and with so much uncertainty, it’s come at a great time.

“I’m so happy and I know this will really change my life.”

The second winner bought his entry at 18 Lucky Lotto in Springvale shopping centre.

The retiree was the second customer at the store to win division-one in the past three months.

“I’m still in shock,” the man said.

“We can’t do much to celebrate at the moment, but I still celebrated by myself.

“It’s incredible news.”

18 Lucky Lotto owner Michelle Nguyen said she was glad to see a “local” win.

“We’re certainly on a winning streak and we hope this continues for our customers!”