Covid-19: aged-care cluster surges

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong North aged care home’s Covid-19 outbreak has spread to 106 residents, staff and contacts.

The reported cluster surged by 13 cases in the past 24 hours, and 43 in the past week.

The first case at the 94-bed nursing home was reported on 24 July.

Outlook Gardens, which is being now supported by Monash Health through the pandemic, has the fifth highest infections among Victoria’s nursing homes.

Reportedly, 21 Covid-negative residents were evacuated to South Eastern Private Hospital two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Australian Meat Group abattoir in Dandenong South has grown to 11 cases.

Other outbreaks have surfaced at Polytrade Recycling in Dandenong (two cases), Jayco Dandenong (20) and Bestway supermarket Dandenong (eight).

They were being investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The cluster size at Woolworths distribution centre in Mulgrave was revised down from 60 to 59.

On 11 August, Greater Dandenong’s new cases rose by nine, with 201 active cases.

Its most infected postcode remains 3175, which includes Bangholme, Dandenong, Dandenong North and Dandenong South with 145 active cases.

There are 40 active cases in Endeavour Hills, 34 in Hallam, 23 in Noble Park/Noble Park North, 22 in Doveton/Eumemmerring, 21 in Keysborough and 13 in Springvale/Sandown Village.

In the City of Casey, there were 16 further cases – although its active cases dropped by 20 to 334.

On 12 August, Victoria recorded 410 new cases and 21 deaths. The state’s accelerating death toll is now 267 – largely of aged-care residents.

There is at least 1838 active cases linked to aged care in Victoria, as of 11 August.