A man who allegedly flashed a female passenger on a bus in Dandenong has been arrested by police.

The 29-year-old Nunawading man is accused of exposing himself on a bus travelling from a Dandenong train station to Brandon Park about 12.50pm on 9 July.

He was arrested by Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives.

The man is expected to appear at a magistrates’ court on two charges of sexual activity directed at another.