Silverton snares extra wicket

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a public outcry, Silverton Cricket Club has won its bid for new and expanded practice wickets at WJ Turner Reserve.

Greater Dandenong Council agreed to install three new, synthetic nets in an email to the club on 12 August.

The council had opposed extra nets because it would require the $150,000 relocation of a mature gum tree.

In its revised plan, the expanded nets will be built across the “bowl” of the adjacent car park – without any loss of car spaces and with the retention of the tree.

In recent weeks, Silverton Cricket Club, with the backing of a 500-strong petition, had protested against the council reneging on a promise of extra nets.

The growing club, with more than 300 junior players, had long endured dilapidated facilities including unsafe, potholed nets and a floodprone centre wicket.

The cricket amenities hadn’t been upgraded in 40 years, the club said. It had been the only club without at least three practice nets.

In a statement on its Facebook site, the club announced it was “excited” by the council’s latest reversal.

“Never give up, you never know who is counting on you to be strong for them,” it stated.

The new wickets would “mirror the huge investments and gains being made by the club for the community”.

“This is a win for the Noble Park North and City of Greater Dandenong community, for those who travel past multiple grounds to play for us, for every past, current & future junior/senior player, for every parent, supporter and volunteer.

“We now look forward to training for the next 40 years at WJ Turner Reserve with great optimism.”

.Mayor Jim Memeti said the solution was a “win-win” for the cricket club and the council.

The new nets would cost up to $60,000 extra on top of a $550,000 upgrade of the pavilion and raising the flood-prone centre wicket.

“The club has been there for 40 years. They’ve done all the right things.

“And with a bit of consultation, forward and back, we’ve reached a better outcome for the club.”

Cr Zaynoun Melhem said he was confident a solution could be found – even after the council abandoned its fourth attempt of a reserve masterplan in April.

“The club has been a really good community ambassador.

“There was enough community support for the club to make enough of my councillor colleagues realise they required three nets.”

The nets and the centre wicket upgrades would be completed by cricket season, Cr Melhem said.

Cr Maria Sampey said a “workable solution” had finally been achieved.

A previously proposed location for the nets on the opposite side of the oval would have been an “eyesore” for neighbouring residents, she said.

The abandoned masterplan concept was also flawed by cramming in too many elements such as four exercise stations on a 2.5 metre wide footpath around the small reserve, and a basketball court next to a children’s playground.

She said the long-sought pavilion upgrade would provide new and female friendly changerooms and a new equipped kitchen.