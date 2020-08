-

Police are appealing for help to find missing Dandenong boy Zachary Gourley.

The 12-year-old left his home in Bess Court on Saturday 1 August about 12pm.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age and the amount of time missing, police say.

Zachary is described as 165 centimetres with a solid build and brown hair

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.