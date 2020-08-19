Covid-19: Spikes in South East

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

South East Covid-19 cases are continuing to spread, despite a slowing statewide trend.

In the 24 hours up to 18 August, Casey recorded 32 new cases and Greater Dandenong 11.

There are 561 active cases in the two council areas – up nine in Casey (355) and down five in Greater Dandenong (206).

A further seven cases were recorded in Frankston, five in Kingston, five in Cardinia, four in Monash and one in Knox.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Outlook Gardens aged care centre in Dandenong North grew by four to 111.

A further two infections were recorded at the Woolworths distribution centre in Mulgrave (64 cases).

Statewide, Victoria’s new cases were 216 for the 24 hours up to 19 August.

It’s a drop from 222 on 18 August, and 282 the previous day.

The death toll however rose by 12 to a total of 363.

As of 18 August, there were 2024 active cases linked to 120 aged care facilities.

At least 230 aged care residents have died.

In total, 150 Victorian aged care centres have been linked to Covid-19.

Victoria’s active cases have steadily dropped but still numbered 7274.

They include 665 hospitalised patients. Forty-five of them were in intensive care, 32 requiring ventilators.