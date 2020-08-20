$6.6m NPAC upgrade fast-tracked

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A $6.6 million upgrade of Noble Park Aquatic Centre is expected to start by early 2021, thanks to a Covid-19 stimulus grant.

Premier and Mulgrave MP Daniel Andrews announced $3.3 million towards a new gym and changerooms as part of a joint Greater Dandenong Council and State Government project.

“Noble Park Aquatic centre is used and loved by so many in our community – this will make it even better,” Mr Andrews said.

“The project will deliver a new gym, better facilities and local jobs as we rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic.”

The new gym will comprise 80 items of equipment and three group spaces for high-intensity aerobics, gentle exercise and spin classes.

There will also be new female, male and accessible change areas, and provision for 24/7 operation.

The project is one of 27 “shovel-ready” projects funded by the State Government’s $68 million Community Sports Infrastructure Stimulus Program.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the council would allocate $3.3 million towards the project – which is the first stage of a two-step upgrade for NPAC.

There’s no specific funding in City of Greater Dandenong’s 2020-’21 budget. But the council was ready to deliver it, Cr Memeti said.

“We welcome the grant from the State Government.

“When we get funding like this and it’s shovel ready – we’ve done all the planning and we can deliver it.

“It’s good to start by February.”

The council has a long wishlist for state and federal stimulus funding, Cr Memeti said.

This includes up to $15 million in grants for the $60 million Dandenong Oasis redevelopment.

“I believe there will be more of these grants to come to get the economy going.”

Cr Memeti also recently nominated fast-tracking the State Government’s removal of Webster Street level crossing, slated for 2025

Greater Dandenong is also applying for up to $250,000 in community safety funding, including for Hemmings Street.

In May, the Federal Government announced more than $1 million of Covid-stimulus grants for Greater Dandenong.

The grants will be used for three projects, including a $500,000 full-size basketball court between NPAC and Noble Park Skate Park by March 2021.

In the same period, the shopping strip in Hemmings Street, Dandenong will receive $317,000 to complete its stage 1 upgrade.

It would fund landscaping, street furniture and extend the pavement upgrades to Jones Road and Purdy Avenue.

Also funded are $200,000 footpath and exercise station works at Warner Reserve, Springvale by April 2021.