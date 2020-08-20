Covid ‘not that serious’: maskless pair

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough pair walking with children in Lysterfield Lake Park have been fined for breaching Covid-19 stay-at-home rules.

The male and female, who were not wearing masks, told police they “didn’t think the virus was that serious”, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“When speaking to police, it was clear they were deliberately breaching the directions.”

Their infringements were among 168 fines issued by Victoria Police on 19 August.

There were 24 fines for not wearing face coverings, 48 curfew breaches and 12 at vehicle checkpoints.

Police also conducted 4493 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places across Victoria.

On 19 August, Assistant Commissioner Rick Nugent revealed just 42 fines had been issued to people breaching self-isolation at home.

Sixteen of them received $4957 fines – Victoria’s largest on-the-spot fines which were introduced on 4 August.

Up until 4 August, 26 of 800 people who weren’t at home were fined $1652.

Asst Comm Nugent said police inquiries found that most of the missing people were complying with Chief Health Officer directions, such as seeking medical supplies, a medical emergency or escaping family violence.

Others had been in the shower or working in a backyard shed at the time – and so did not receive fines, he said.