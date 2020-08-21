Escaped horses safely home

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Five horses that galloped through residential streets have been safely returned to their paddock in Hallam.

The group escaped through temporary fencing at a property on Hyssop Drive late in the afternoon on Wednesday 19 August.

They were filmed galloping in a line down the middle of the street.

They ran directly along Fitzgerald Road into another paddock, City of Casey safer communities manager Caroline Bell said.

Nearby residents closed the gate to secure the horses.

Ms Bell said the horses’ owner was contacted and safely took the horses home.

“Further communication by Council officers with the horse owner today has confirmed that the horses are well and in good spirits.

“There were no human or animal injuries reported and no enforcement action is being considered at this time.”