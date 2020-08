By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Beau and Riley are among the pets stretching out in a new off-leash area for smaller dogs in Tirhatuan Park, Dandenong North.

The enclosued space is designed to allow small canines to exercise safely away from the popular off-leash area next door.

The park includes new water fountains, with seating and shelters to come.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS