Covid-19 strikes Spotless again

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A worker at Spotless Laundry Dandenong has tested Covid-positive one month after the factory’s first pandemic outbreak.

In a statement, Spotless announced the worker last worked at the facility on Sunday 23 August. They displayed on symptoms on the day, Spotless stated.

“As a precautionary measure the facility has undergone an extensive deep clean prior to commencement of the afternoon shift on 25 August and we have followed all DHHS requirements.”

On 30 July, the Spotless factory went into 12 days of quarantine shutdown after three workers tested positive. A further worker was infected before the laundry re-opened on 11 August.

Meanwhile the cluster at Estia Health’s aged care facility in Keysborough has grown to eight residents and eight staff.

“Five residents have been transferred to hospital and the employees are self-isolating,” according to an Estia Health statement on 25 August.

“All other residents and employees have returned negative tests to date with regular testing continuing.”

Truck manufacturer Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South is linked to 38 cases – up three in the past 24 hours. The outbreak at Outlook Gardens aged care facility in Dandenong North still totals 113 infected staff, residents and contacts.

On 26 August, cases in Greater Dandenong grew by four. Active cases remained at 117.

Over the same period, Casey’s infections rose by three, and active cases dropped by eight to 151.

Victoria recorded 149 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths. Twenty-one of the deaths are linked to aged-care centre outbreaks.

The state’s death toll rose to 462.

Active cases dropped by 163 across Victoria in the past 24 hours. There are 3488 active infections, including a significantly reduced number of healthcare workers (434).

There are also falling active cases (1487) linked to aged care.