Covid cases steepen

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid-19 cases have risen more steeply in the past week in Greater Dandenong, with another Dandenong South factory under investigation.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced it was investigating the plastic injection moulding business Quality Blow Moulders as well as four further aged care homes in Melbourne.

Over the past week, the cluster at truck manufacturer Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South grew to 42 cases.

The Outlook Gardens aged care home outbreak has climbed to 115 residents, staff and contacts.

As of 28 August, eight residents and eight staff at the Estia Health aged care facility in Keysborough were infected.

Hallam Coles continues to be listed as a “high risk location” by the DHHS, with an exposure period between 15 and 17 August.

In Greater Dandenong, the cumulative cases rose to 463 as of 30 August.

The weekly rise of 45 was steeper than the 34 recorded over the previous seven days.

The council area’s active cases dropped from 112 to 110. In the same period, the state’s active cases totalled 2830 – a weekly decrease of 90.

Aged care active cases were 1237 – down from 1568 a week earlier.

The state’s death toll rose to 524.

The 3175 postcode, which includes Dandenong and Dandenong South, remains the South-East hotspot with 77 active cases.

Noble Park/Noble Park North has 16 active cases, Endeavour Hills 15, Keysborough 14 and Lynbrook/Lyndhurst 10.

In single digits are Sandown Village/Springvale (5), Hallam (5) and Doveton/Eumemmerring (4).