Street trees on chopping block

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Street trees may be replaced by parking bays in central Springvale – despite the council exploring a possible urban forest strategy.

Greater Dandenong Council will prepare a report on the impacts of removing about six trees in Buckingham Avenue between Balmoral and Windsor avenues.

The proponent Cr Youhorn Chea questioned why the council had planted trees between parking bays in an area short of parking.

He said shoppers would at times search up to an hour for on-street parking. Six extra parking bays would cater for up to 70 cars a days.

Cr Chea noted that he’d long supported more tree planting in parks, but more parking was “very important” for businesses and residents.

“I’m not in any way opposed to planting trees,” he said.

In support, Cr Tim Dark said the trees – “or I should say sticks” – were still small enough to be relocated to a park.

The bike racks next to the trees were also under-utilised, he said.

Opposed was Cr Sean O’Reilly warned that the proposal would become a council election issue.

His online petition to ‘save the Springvale trees’ had attracted 149 signatures, his Facebook post about 10,000 views.

“With less car traffic and parking required at the moment, this motion should not be a priority.

“In these challenging times of Covid, let’s focus on issues that matter most, and not remove trees and bicycle racks.”

The idea was also at odds with the council’s desire for more users of the multi-level car park in Balmoral Avenue.

“It doesn’t pass the general public test in my opinion,” he said.

Cr Peter Brown, also opposed, noted the trees were only recently planted to beautify the area.

Cr Matthew Kirwan, although in favour of the trees, said he supported consulting the community on the matter.

He was similarly seeking councillors to support public consultation on a possible urban forest strategy.

As part of the report, the council will consult with businesses and the wider community.