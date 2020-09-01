Covid fine for ‘mowing service’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An alleged drug driver, who claimed to be on his way to mowing lawns, has been intercepted by police in Dingley Avenue, Dandenong on Saturday 29 August.

The driver was unable to say which business’s lawn he was set to mow nor able to produce a work permit, Cardinia Highway Patrol officers say.

The man was issued a $1652 fine for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

He was also charged with disqualified driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and allegedly tested positive for an illicit drug.

His van was impounded for 30 days due to his disqualified license.

Police say he’s expected to be charged on summons.

In recent times, Victoria Police have issued nearly 200 daily fines for breaches of the state’s Chief Health Officer’s directions.

On Friday 28 August, two people in a car were fined after being intercepted in Greater Dandenong more than 15 kilometres from home.

In the past week, 10 arrests and 72 infringements were issued to gatherings of people in George Andrews Reserve, Kirkham Road and surrounding streets in Dandenong South.

In the Dandenong/Dandenong South 3175 postcode – the South East’s hot spot – active cases dropped six to 71.

In Greater Dandenong, Covid-19 cases dropped by one to a corrected cumulative figure of 462 as of 31 August.

Active cases dropped by nine to 101 – the lowest since 27 July. The peak was 211 just a fortnight ago.

Casey gained six Covid-19 infections, rising to 933.

The council area’s active cases dropped by four to 136 – its lowest figure since 24 July. The peak was 379 in mid-August.