Hazardous-waste blaze

-

Six people were evacuated from a fire at a hazardous-waste management site in Ordish Road, Dandenong South.

Almost 30 firefighters and seven appliances from Dandenong, Springvale and Hallam FRV stations, as well as a specialist hazmat unit, tackled the blaze at the Geocycle plant about 5.15am on Friday 11 September.

The fire was 10-metres above ground level on a gantry, according to a FRV statement.

It was believed to have started after a spill.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus as well as pumpers and a ladder platform appliance brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The blaze was contained within an open air shed on the gantry.

The six evacuees were not injured.

Firefighters conducted atmospheric monitoring at the site to ensure the scene was safe, the FRV stated.

CFA crews also assisted the fire-fighting effort.

Geocycle has an EPA license to manage prescribed industrial waste.

According to Geocycle’s website, the company “blends and processes industrial and hazardous waste into an alternative fuel”.