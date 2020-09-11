‘Reckless drug driver’ chased by Airwing

-

A Keysborough man with an alleged stash of meth and cash in a speeding car has been chased by police through the East and South East last night.

The 23-year-old driver was said to be speeding at about 200km/h in a Ford Focus XR Turbo with false plates as he passed a Victoria Police Dog Squad unit on Eastern Freeway about midnight on Thursday 10 September.

He was followed by the police airwing through Springvale, Noble Park, Glen Waverley, Ringwood, Mulgrave and Dandenong, police say.

During the chase, the car sped through several red lights and crossed to the wrong side of the road.

Despite running over stop-sticks on Eastlink near Dandenong Bypass, the car continued its journey for up to 15 kilometres, police allege.

With its tyres blown, the vehicle stopped on Peninsula Link near Lathams Road.

The allegedly disqualified driver was arrested at the scene. Police seized meth and cash from the car.

The man was charged with trafficking and possessing methamphetamine, two counts of reckless conduct endangering life, recklessly exposing police to risk by driving, drug driving, disqualified driving, six counts of committing an indictable offence on bail and other traffic offences.

He was also fined $1652 for breaching Covid directions.

He was remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.