Covid outbreaks continue in South East

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Active clusters are still emerging in the South East, including a link between two family clusters and a Monash Health ward.

On 11 September, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it was investigating the outbreak.

It was also investigating a second outbreak of at least five cases at Australian Meat Group abattoir in Dandenong South.

This follows an initial cluster of seven cases at the meatworks in late July-early August.

Despite high positive detections, testing rates in Casey and Greater Dandenong remain significantly lower than the metro average.

Meanwhile, Dandenong police station remains closed since 4 September.

Officially listed as a “high risk area”, the station is linked to 14 cases – nine of which are active.

The DHHS issued official advice for visitors between 25 August and 3 September to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms.

Initially, the station closed then re-opened after three police custody officers tested Covid-positive on 1 and 2 September.

Truck manufacturer Vawdrey Australia’s total infections rose to 58, including 10 active.

Meanwhile, there are now 119 cases linked to Outlook Gardens aged care home in Dandenong North.

The total includes at least 41 infected residents, including 10 who have died with coronavirus.

On 9 September, the DHHS revealed three deaths among 12 infected residents at Mercy Place Dandenong.

Three residents had died out of eight infected at Estia Health Keysborough.

In the seven days up to 13 September, the council area recorded 12 new cases – down from 27 and 30 in the previous two weeks.

Eight of the new cases were recorded in the 3175 ‘hotspot’ postcode, which includes Dandenong, Dandenong North and Dandenong South.

Greater Dandenong’s cumulative total rose to 503.

The council area’s active cases dropped by 11 in the past week.

Active cases were 42 – including 22 in the 3175 postcode.

In neighbouring Casey, cases have climbed by 34 – including 22 in the past two days – to a total of 1013.

Its active cases have also risen to 82 – up by nine in two days.

Hotspots were the Hallam postcode (15 cases in the past week) and Clyde/Clyde North/Cardinia (nine).

Statewide, there were 1157 active cases as of 13 September – down by 715 in the past week.

About half of the active cases are linked to aged care facilities (down from 916 to 572). There are 176 actively infected health care workers.

The death toll rose to 723, including 48 in the past week.