Taste the jungle these school holidays

Dandenong Market will launch free virtual kids’ cooking classes over three Wednesdays in September and October to coincide with school holidays and to celebrate the City of Greater Dandenong’s Children’s Festival and Children’s Week.

Three unique Jungle Kitchen step-by-step guides will be uploaded to the Dandenong Market website as a downloadable PDF for kids and parents to enjoy. Everyone gets to decorate a free chef’s hat too, which can be downloaded from the Dandenong Market website.

Kids aged three to eight years old are invited to get down and dirty in the kitchen using healthy ingredients that can be found at the market. Delivery options are available from many traders for those living outside the 5km radius.

The delicious and healthy recipes have been put together by accredited Australian chef, Tim Hollands, or as he’s known in the jungle, Tastebud Tim.

These school holidays, tiny chefs are invited to discover the colourful world of fruit and veggies in Week One (Wednesday 23 September) with a healthy Veggie Patch and explore the tastes of the world in Week Two (Wednesday 30 September) with Mexican Style Corn Fritters.

Jungle Kitchen-lovers can try something wild during Children’s Week too! Get messy on Wednesday 21 October with mouth-watering home-made pizzas.It’s all about inspiring a love of cooking and healthy eating in kids.

“Cooking is one of those important life skills that sets young children up for a lifetime of healthy eating,” Jennifer Hibbs, Dandenong Market’s general manager said.

“Our dishes aren’t complicated but they are colourful and delicious and letting little ones prepare their own food can be a wonderful way to spark their interest.

“You won’t find any fairy bread here!”

For more information or to download your hat, visit www.dandenongmarket.com.au/dandenong-market-jungle-kitchen/