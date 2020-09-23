Four evacuated from Springvale fire

-

Four people were evacuated without injury from a unit fire on Princes Highway, Springvale.

Fire Rescue Victoria fireys were called to reports of toxic smoke billowing from the brick unit’s roof near Webb Avenue about 11.55pm on Tuesday 22 September.

About 20 fireys and five pumpers brought the blaze under control in about eight minutes.

The fire started from the rear of the unit.

A neighbouring property was damaged by fire and smoke. Its occupant was uninjured.

All five occupants were checked by Ambulance Victoria paramedics.

An FRV spokesperson said the fire was deemed accidental.

Victoria Police assisted at the scene.