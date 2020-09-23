Prayer of hope

By Roz Blades AM

So when we are frightened, worried for our loved ones and world, helpless and confused, we turn to each other for comfort.

The strong must protect the weak and elderly, our young must protect our old and help each other to do our part to halt the spread of the virus.

We need to send strength to our health care professionals, in the front lines and fortify them with healing thoughts.

Send wisdom and insight to the scientists.

We need to bless their efforts

We need to fill our leaders with wisdom and courage to choose wisely and act quickly.

We are one people who need to rise above this pandemic together

Send us health, watch over us, grace us with your love

Hear and love your people.

Shalom.