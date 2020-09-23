Covid-19: Testing push in hotspots

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong is the state’s Covid hotspot – with three residents among Victoria’s 15 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In a further push to detect cases, health authorities have sent out SMS reminders urging Casey and Greater Dandenong residents to get tested, even with mild symptoms.

New testing stations have been set up at Noble Park Skate Park, Hallam Secondary College as well as walk-up testing at Carroll Lane and McCrae Street, Dandenong.

Despite positive cases, testing rates at Greater Dandenong are 17 per cent below the metro average.

Casey’s testing rates are marginally below the metro average, but its positive test rate of 0.6 per cent is double.

On 23 September, Greater Dandenong’s total cases rose by three to 514. Its active cases were 15 – up two from the day before.

Two cases were recorded in Manningham, Moreland and Wyndham and single cases in Boroondara, Frankston, Melton, Moonee Valley and Whittlesea.

The outbreak of 18 cases linked to Dandenong police station rose by one. There are three related active cases dating back to 25 August.

Casey – which is home to the 43-strong cluster linked to seven families – had no further new cases.

Active cases in Casey plummeted by 10 to 35.

Cases have stabilised at the three infected aged care homes in Greater Dandenong, where 18 residents have died with coronavirus.

There are two active cases at Estia Health Keysborough, and no active cases at Outlook Gardens in Dandenong North and Mercy Place Dandenong.

A further case was linked to Australian Meat Group abattoir in Dandenong South on 21 September. Thirteen cases have been linked to the meatworks since late July.

Statewide, five aged-care residents died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The state’s death toll stands at 771.

The Melbourne 14-day rolling average of new cases dipped below 30, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to foreshadow a quicker relaxing of social restrictions.

The revised ‘road map’ is expected to be announced on Sunday, 27 September.

There are now 554 active cases in Victoria, including 75 in hospital and 73 health care workers. Eight are in intensive care.

Aged care facilities are linked to just over half of the active cases (284).