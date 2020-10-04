All-Labor battle for Springvale Central

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Springvale pharmacist and strong favourite Richard Lim is suddenly facing an uphill battle to win a seat on Greater Dandenong Council.

Mr Lim, a popular philanthropist and a long-time Labor member and benefactor, was seen as the unbackable favourite for Springvale Central Ward.

He was also endorsed by Cambodian Association of Victoria leader and outgoing Greater Dandenong councillor Youhorn Chea.

But without a running mate, Mr Lim was blind-sided by a late challenge by three Vietnamese-Australian candidates.

The tilt is led by fellow ALP member and accountant Minh Van Tran, with real estate agent Theresa Huynh and post office worker Thi Gam Tran.

Depending on few preferences, Mr Lim would need to poll a sizeable primary vote – perhaps near 50 per cent – to claim the seat.

Labor candidates were also under attack due to the State Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Lim said.

Mr Lim is running on a platform of changing Springvale to a “better place” to live and shop, and making rates more affordable.

He has pledged to upgrade the unpopular multi-level car park at 8 Balmoral Avenue as well as more modern, tidier shopfronts and more cultural events.

“After 30 years in Springvale, I feel like my customers and members of the community are my family.”

Mr Tran, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2016 local elections, has attacked rising rates and supported more funds for businesses, community groups and sports clubs during Covid-19.

“More grants and cash-flow support should be provided to local business in retail, food services, hairdressing, events, gyms etc, to help them survive and keep employing our local residents,” he stated in a Star Journal candidate survey.

“More funding should be provided to community groups and associations to create more activities. It will benefit local residents’ physical and mental wellbeing.”

Mr Tran pledged to donate at least half of his council allowance to the Monash Heart Hospital and community groups and places of worship.