A man in his thirties has been critically injured in a crash between his car and a truck in Endeavour Hills.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Churchill Park Drive just after 11.30am on Friday, 2 October.

The man was in a critical condition with what appeared to be upper and lower body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

He was expected to be flown by air ambulance to The Alfred hospital.