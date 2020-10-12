Social housing overruled

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

State Planning Minister Richard Wynne has stepped in to approve a permit for a social housing block in Dandenong West that was refused by Greater Dandenong Council.

The 10-dwelling, three-storey complex at 27 Wilma Avenue had been regarded by the council as an over-development that lacked car parking.

Residents and councillors have also raised strong concerns about crime, drug-dealing, street prostitution and anti-social behaviour in the inner Dandenong West precinct.

Opposition MP Gordon Rich-Phillips said the social housing, whilst greatly needed in Dandenong, was in the wrong location.

““The Andrews’ Labor Government should address the underlying issues that continue to plague the inner Dandenong West Precinct before adding additional social housing in that area.

“(It) should look at alternate areas within Dandenong that could benefit from additional social housing.”

The project is an estimated $6 million investment, creating nine ongoing jobs and 31 indirect jobs, according to the State Government.

The dwellings will be run by Aboriginal Housing Victoria.

Planning Minister Richard Wynne said it was “critical we don’t unnecessarily delay projects like this at a time when the economic and social benefits are needed more than ever”.

“Not only will this project create dozens of jobs for Dandenong locals, it will deliver affordable housing for some of Victoria’s most vulnerable people.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the Government and the council would continue working together to address community concerns and improve safety in the area.

“Projects like this are something locals can be proud of – and will not only support those in need but create many local jobs.”

Councillor Matthew Kirwan said he was disappointed that the Government didn’t respect the area’s two-storey height limit.

“My ideal outcome would have been for the applicant to have been forced to redesign the proposal to comply.”

He said the Minister’s special overlay for the site at least wouldn’t create a precedent for further three-storey developments in the neighbourhood.

Cr Kirwan had no issue with social housing in the area.

“Social housing is not the issue as previously mentioned it is part of the solution – poorly regulated rooming houses and squat houses are key drivers of anti-social behaviour.”

He called for the State Government to provide powers to councils to regulate rooming houses and squat houses.

“Most rooming houses are well managed.

“It is a few bad apples that are causing the problem and they need to be put out of business as they are exploiting occupants and damaging the liveability and reputation of neighbourhoods.

“Where would the occupants then go? That is where well managed social housing comes in the equation.”

Elizabeth Thomas, chief executive of homelessness agency WAYSS, said stable housing for singles and couples was needed in Dandenong.

“We’re not in favour of creating communities with disadvantage, putting a lot of people with complex, putting a lot of people with complex needs together.

“We’re in favour of integrated housing and with wrap around services. It’s not just about getting people a house, it’s about keeping them in housing.”

Mayor Jim Memeti said the council had a “firm position” against developments that didn’t meet the parking criteria, such as 27 Wilma Avenue.

“We all agreed at council level that the proposal was a good proposal for the community but it didn’t meet the carparking criteria.”

Cr Memeti was also concerned about putting “all our problems in the too hard basket in the same spot.”

He was concerned with privately-run rooming houses that weren’t run properly and took advantage of tenants.

He cited the Covid-19 risk within a nine-person dwelling in Springvale with one bathroom and one toilet.