Air Wing tracks 175km/h driver

-

Four people were arrested in Hallam after an allegedly stolen ute sped at up to 175km/h from police at a Narre Warren shopping centre.

Police say they tried to intercept the vehicle as it exited the car park about 11.25am on Wednesday 14 October.

The driver then performed a burnout and drove up a grass embankment at high speed, police say.

The ute allegedly sped down Overland Drive and ran a red light while turning onto Princes Highway.

Police on the ground stopped following the ute due to safety concerns.

The Police Air Wing recorded the vehicle travelling 175km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Air Wing officers observed the driver park in the front yard of a house on Adam Avenue Hallam.

A man and woman got out of the ute and went in the house. They returned with two others and allegedly removed the stolen number plates from the vehicle.

The four were arrested by police at the house.

With a search warrant, police say they found a second stolen car, a machete, electrical items and power tools believed to be proceeds of crime.

A Noble Park man, 29, was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, reckless conduct endangering life, evading police, unlicensed driving, handling stolen goods and other offences.

A Hallam man, 27, was charged with motor vehicle theft, handling stolen goods, possessing a prohibited weapon and other offences.

Both were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.

A 37-year-old Moe woman and a 32-year-old Hallam woman were released pending further inquiries, police say.