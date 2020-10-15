Guns, drugs, cash seized in raid

-

A pair have been charged with trafficking drugs and firearms after a police raid of a property in Endeavour Hills.

Divisional Response Unit officers say they also seized a significant quantity of cash during the raid about 10am on Tuesday 13 October.

A large quantity of cannabis and amphetamines were allegedly found, as well as “numerous” controlled and prohibited weapons, police say.

Twelve firearms and an imitation gun were allegedly seized.

A 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Endeavour Hills, were charged and remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.