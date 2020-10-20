Stolen-ute driver crashes on Hallam tracks

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen ute on train tracks near Hallam railway station.

Victoria Police Highway Patrol officers spotted the ute driving erratically on Henry Road in Pakenham just before 9am on Tuesday 20 October.

The ute was followed by the police Air Wing into the Casey area, police say.

Police successfully deployed stop-sticks on Cranbourne Road in Narre Warren.

The driver continued until he crashed and flipped the ute on its side about 9.30am.

Police arrested and took him to hospital for assessment before being interviewed.

Rail services on the Pakenham line were temporarily cancelled due to the vehicle blocking the tracks.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au