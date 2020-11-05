Election 2020: Long tilt for mayoralty

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Angela Long has declared she’ll run for Greater Dandenong mayor after comfortably winning her Cleeland Ward seat.

The ALP member and two-time mayor claimed her seventh term as a councillor since 1998 with 27 per cent of primary votes.

Ms Long led nearest rival and independent Dalibor Saula by 430 primary votes. The lead swelled to 743 votes after preferences.

Ms Long and four-time mayor Jim Memeti have so far announced their intentions to run for Greater Dandenong mayor in 2020-’21.

Ms Long, who last served as mayor in 2000 and 2012, said she was equipped to lead after a “dreadful” Covid-struck year.

“I think I’m experienced enough. We’ve went through a couple of rough times in my first term,” she said, citing Dandenong’s recovery from the Heinz factory closure.

“Then, we had businesses open up and taking on workers retrenched from Heinz.

“We can build that back up again.”

Unlike her rivals, Ms Long didn’t turn to Facebook-based campaigning despite the ban on doorknocking due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Her reputation as a hard-working, community-minded representative with many years of club involvement and charity work was crucial, she said.

“I’m very passionate about what I do. I’m very passionate about the city and where I can help – and I think that’s come through.”

For the coming term, her priorities will be the rebuilding of Dandenong Oasis aquatic centre and the creation of Dandenong Community Hub.

Ms Long also pledged to work with the council’s economic development unit to help businesses recover from the Covid lockdowns.

She was supportive of the council’s $2500 business grants as well as the push for more outdoor dining areas in central Dandenong in summer.

The final make-up of the council is still unknown, but a majority of at least six ALP members was ensured by Ms Long’s victory.

The Dandenong North, Keysborough South, Springvale South and Yarraman wards are in doubt, with final counting to come on 4 and 5 November.

So far, Ms Long, Mr Memeti, Tim Dark, Lana Formoso, Richard Lim, Sean O’Reilly and Sophie Tan have been elected.