Police car rammed, teens charged

Four teens in a vehicle have been charged after a police car was allegedly rammed in Hallam.

A police patrol pulled into the car park of a service station on Hallam South Road about 1am on Saturday 7 November.

The officers allegedly saw two male youths running into a Holden Commodore with stolen number plates.

Police tried to block the car’s escape path and were rammed by the car’s driver, police say.

The officers used their vehicle to push back the Commodore until it was trapped by the building.

A 16-year-old from Doveton and three 17-year-olds from Cranbourne North, Pakenham and Clyde North were taken into custody.

A small amount of cannabis was allegedly seized by police.

The teens face charges including shop theft from the servo, exposing an emergency service worker to danger, conduct endangering person and possessing cannabis.