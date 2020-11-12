Teen injured in hit and run

By Gabriella Payne

A 14-year-old boy has been left with leg injuries after an alleged hit and run collision occurred in Noble Park North last Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened at the intersection of Elonera Road and Oakwood Avenue at about 1.40pm on Tuesday 3 November.

While riding his bicycle along Elonera Road, the teenage boy stopped at the intersection to give way to an oncoming vehicle.

It is believed the vehicle also stopped at the intersection so the cyclist began to cross the road, however the vehicle then accelerated and struck him.

The driver then allegedly fled the scene, driving north on Elonera Road and making no attempt to stop and help the injured teen.

The boy was later taken to the Dandenong Hospital with a suspected fractured ankle.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved, which is described as a gun metal grey Mercedes Benz SUV, with possible number plate GLE450 or something similar.

The driver is believed to be a Caucasian female with short dark hair and police are urging any eye witnesses or people who recognise the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 7444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.