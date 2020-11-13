Give to those in need this Christmas

By Danielle Kutchel

With just six weeks to go until Christmas, Michael’s Fresh Food Market in Keysborough is getting into the spirit of the season with a food and gift drive.

The IGA supermarket has joined forces with The Salvation Army to bring a bit of joy to families doing it tough this year.

For those who lost their jobs during the recession, even the smallest of festive celebrations could be tough – which is where the food and gift drive can help.

Customers are welcome to donate food and gifts in store for families who might otherwise miss out this Christmas.

Any food products donated should have a long expiry or be non-perishable.

Gift vouchers are also accepted.

Store manager of Michael’s Fresh Food Market, Mario Dell’Oste, said staff at the store just wanted to do something for the community in their time of need, at what should be the most wonderful time of the year.

He urged customers to get involved to help add a bit of joy to a difficult time.

“Every little bit helps,” he said.

The food and gift drive will run until Christmas. Donations can be made in-store at Michael’s Fresh Food Market IGA at 466 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough.