Drag racer caught in Clayton

By Gabriella Payne

A vehicle has been clocked reaching speeds of 100km/h over the limit while drag racing in the early hours of Saturday 14 November along the Princes Highway, Clayton.

The car, a white Mitsubishi ‘Evo’ (Evolution), was one of four impounded overnight after Victoria Police’s Polair patrol observed the vehicle racing another at approximately 1.20am on the highway.

It is alleged that the vehicle was detected travelling at 180km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The alleged culprit was found and apprehended by local police in Springvale after being notified and given a detailed description of the vehicle by Polair.

The local members who intercepted the offender were patrolling the area as part of Operation Sumatra, a project that targets drivers who engage in intentional high risk driving.

The alleged offender, a 26-year-old male, has had his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $878 and was advised to expect a summons to attend court at a later date.