Police appeal for information

By Gabriella Payne

Police are urging any potential witnesses to come forward with information after a collision and alleged assault occurred on Abbots Road, Dandenong last month.

The car collision happened at approximately 9.50am on Monday 5 October between a white Mercedes utility and a white Kenworth truck.

Whilst both parties were on the side of the road exchanging details, an assault is alleged to have taken place between two males.

Anyone who may have been passing by or with any dashcam footage of the events, including the collision and following altercations, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.