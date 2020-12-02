Appeal for witnesses in serious assault

By Gabriella Payne

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward after a serious assault occurred in Noble Park on Friday night, leaving a man in hospital in a critical condition.

The 47-year-old man was walking near 224 Chandler Road at approximately 9.30pm on Friday 27 November when he was caught by surprise in this unprovoked attack.

The victim sustained injuries and currently remains in a critical condition at the Alfred Hospital.

The perpetrator was arrested a short distance from the scene shortly after the incident, and no other suspects are wanted by police.

However, anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have dash camera footage of the incident is urged to contact the Dandenong Criminal Investigation Unit on 9767 7444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Anyone who gets in contact with information should quote incident number 200435570.