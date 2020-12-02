Dad’s car impounded as learner gets a lesson

By Gabriella Payne

A 21-year-old learner driver may be grounded for a long time after a reckless speeding stint in his dad’s car saw the vehicle impounded by police on Saturday night.

The young hoon was caught driving at speeds of 160km/h in an 80km/h zone and doing multiple burnouts along Frankston-Dandenong Road at approximately 8.30pm on Saturday 28 November.

The Police Airwing was patrolling known hot spots for hoon driving in the Dandenong South area when it spotted the Ford Falcon travelling at excessive speeds.

The vehicle was intercepted a short time later by members of the Dandenong Highway Patrol on Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road.

The culprit, a 21-year-old Cranbourne North man had to break the news to his Dad that the car had been impounded, and that he could only reclaim it after 30 days at a cost of $1008.

The young man will most likely be making it up to his Dad for a while to come and having been caught committing a litany of offences, has hopefully learnt a lesson.

The young driver will be charged on summons with improper use of a motor vehicle, driving in excess of the speed limit, learner driver unaccompanied, failing to display L plates and using an unroadworthy motor vehicle.

A defect notice was also issued.