Big league dreams

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The South-East’s A-League dream has been revived, with Melbourne City set to relocate its A-League, W-League and Academy teams to an elite training facility at Casey Fields.

In what’s been labelled a “game-changer” for the region, Melbourne City’s relocation from Bundoora will be sealed by a signed Heads of Agreement with the cities of Casey and Greater Dandenong.

From 2 January, the club’s W-League side will play the first of four home games for 2020-’21 at Dandenong City Soccer Club.

A W-League derby clash with Melbourne Victory is set for 28 January.

The news comes two years after Team 11’s A-League and W-League license bid was rejected by Football Federation Australia.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long says it reignites the push for a stadium in Dandenong’s CBD.

“The Dandenong Sports and Events Centre was an important part of (the Team 11) bid and today’s announcement marks a step forward in bringing that idea to life.”

The City move was “incredible reward” for four years of hard work by people in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire, Cr Long said.

“In Melbourne City FC we have found an established and well-loved partner with the same long-term and sustainable approach to development, a deep-rooted passion for community and a global network through its owners City Football Group.

“To be able to welcome Melbourne City’s extraordinary W-League team within a matter of weeks makes today’s announcement all the more exciting and will serve as a huge inspiration to young girls across Greater Dandenong and the region.”

Melbourne City’s training base is already part-built at the 84-hectare Casey Fields precinct in Cranbourne East.

It features four full-size floodlit pitches, clubrooms and offices that will be home to the Etihad City Football Academy as well as the club’s schools and community work.

An elite training tablet pitch and a two-storey elite performance and HQ building are expected by early 2022.

There is space for a future 4000-capacity mini stadium as part of Stage Three.

Melbourne City’s charitable arm City in the Community will also be based at Casey Fields.

The precinct is already home to Melbourne Demons’ AFL, AFLW and VFL teams, the Casey-South Melbourne Premier Cricket Club and grassroots sports clubs.

City of Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson said the move was a “game changer” for the region.

“Melbourne City is a club that shares our community-first ethos and will be a wonderful addition to our growing and diverse region.

“Thanks to Melbourne City, we will be able to co-develop world class facilities that the community will also be able to enjoy. “

“But just as importantly, we will be introducing amazing male and female role models into our community, who will not only inspire a new generation of potential Matildas and Socceroos stars but who will also encourage our residents to be active and lead healthy and happy lives. “

Mr Patterson said welcoming 250 players and more than 100 staff would have “wide-ranging economic and social benefits” as well creating much-needed construction jobs.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti has lobbied for a South-East based national league team since raising the issue in the Journal News in early 2016.

He urged South East Melbourne to get behind Melbourne City with “equal enthusiasm”.

“We must take this moment to thank everyone who supported the Team 11 bid – our board, our investors, local members of parliament, ambassadors, council staff and all of the grassroots football players and volunteers,” Cr Memeti said.

“We are now looking forward to watching Melbourne City’s men’s, women’s and junior teams represent us all with pride for many years to come.”