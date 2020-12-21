Gifts for kids in need

By Gabriella Payne

Christmas cheer is being spread far and wide this year with Le Pine Funerals Dandenong partnering with the Les Twentyman Foundation, bringing gifts to children in need as part of the foundation’s Christmas toy appeal.

The constant challenges that 2020 threw our way left many people struggling to stay afloat, but thanks to the generosity of the community and charities like this, hopefully every child finds a present to unwrap in their stocking on Christmas morning.

The Les Twentyman Foundation has supported at-risk youth in the community for over 30 years now, and believes every child deserves a reason to celebrate this Christmas.

Le Pine Funerals regional manager, Ashley Crow, said his team was proud and excited to once again partner with the foundation to help spread the Christmas spirit to those less fortunate and bring a smile to hundreds of kids faces across Victoria.

“This year has been tumultuous for so many across the country, it threatens to have a long-term, significant impact on children, young people and families experiencing disadvantage. We cannot let this circumstance dictate the tone of the festive season,” Mr Crow said.

“It’s now more important than ever for us to give back to the local community. We want to ensure each child wakes up to a special gift on Christmas Day that will make them smile.”

The Les Twentyman Foundation hopes that its Christmas toy appeal will help hundreds of disadvantaged children across Melbourne receive a special present this year, when they otherwise might not have gotten anything.

With the appeal aiming to reach their goal of gifting 1000 toys this Christmas, at a target value of $25,000, Mr Crow encouraged all able members of the community to donate to this worthy cause if possible.

“Together we can make sure vulnerable families and children have a memorable Christmas with presents under the tree and food on the table,” Mr Crow said.

To donate, visit https://ltf.simplygiving.com.au – where you are able to choose a toy, enter ‘Le Pine’ as the gift ID and finalise your payment.

“Your gift will then be delivered directly to the Les Twentyman Foundation who will then distribute to a child in need,” Mr Crow said, adding that each donation will make a difference.