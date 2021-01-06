Not-so-silent night in attempted church burg

By Gabriella Payne

Detectives from the Knox crime investigation unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a Rowville church was targeted in an attempted burglary on Christmas Eve last year.

The unknown offender attempted to break in to the Stud Road church at approximately 8.30am on Thursday 24 December 2020, but was disturbed in the act.

The culprit fled in a white van after being interrupted by someone moving inside the church.

Police have recently released photographs of a man they wish to speak to in regards to the matter, along with an image of the white van.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance with balding hair and was wearing a disposable face mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au