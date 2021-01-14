Cricket Cup headlines Aus Day activities

Refugees and members of multicultural groups will take part in an important sporting match to celebrate diversity on Australia Day.

The Australia Day Cricket Cup will take place in Springvale on Tuesday 26 January, as part of the City of Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day Summer Festival 2021.

Played in a short T2 format, the match will bring together members from a range of clubs, including the All Nations Social Cricket team, which is made up of members from many countries – including asylum seekers.

“The City of Greater Dandenong is a place where people from all cultures and nations are welcomed, involved and recognised. This event provides us with an opportunity to come together and celebrate what connects us,” Mayor, Angela Long said.

“We will have men’s and women’s teams playing on the day, as well as entertainment and roving performers for spectators to enjoy.”

Abdul Razzaq from All Nations Social Cricket said the game was a great way to unite cultures and celebrate diversity.

“We are a non-for-profit organisation that uses cricket and other sports to foster community, love, peace and harmony in communities with vulnerable people. Our motto is ‘Don’t Give Up Give Back!’

“We live in a world where there is a lot of uncertainly, anxiety and stress. It affects us all but can be particularly acute for those living away from home, and for asylum seekers and refugees.

“We welcome people from all backgrounds, seeking to create more social inclusion and bring different communities together through sport, and we are really pleased to partner with Council for this significant event.”

The City of Greater Dandenong will also host a Make Your Move Fun Run at Dandenong Park from 8am, and a hub for free children’s activities at the Drum Theatre throughout the day.

All Covid Safe guidelines will be fully met to ensure public safety on the day. Registrations are required and attendees are encouraged to visit www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/australiaday for more information and to check for updates closer to the day.