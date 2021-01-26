Roz Blades a Living Treasure

By Danielle Kutchel

Having migrated to Noble Park at the age of just 20, Roz Blades AM’s story is a familiar one: a migrant who came to Australia for a better life and devoted her time to making sure the community was the best it could be.

She dedicated her life to serving others, becoming a councillor at the City of Springvale in 1987 and eventually becoming mayor of the City of Greater Dandenong.

Ms Blades has long been one of Greater Dandenong’s best champions, promoting its diversity, multiculturalism and strength.

And on Tuesday 26 January, the city Ms Blades loves so much awarded her one of its highest honours: Living Treasure.

The local legend accepted the honour, presented at an invite-only Australia Day event at Springvale City Hall, with characteristic humility.

“I feel very humbled and very proud to be recognised by the council,” Ms Blades said.

“For a lot of years I have been acknowledging the wonderful work that goes on in the City of Greater Dandenong, the most multicultural of all cities … never really dreaming or thinking that I would become part of the fabric of the city I love by being called a living treasure.

“I’m going to have to adjust to that but I’m very humbled and very honoured to be aligned with all the other living treasures.”

Ms Blades said her proudest achievement over the years had been “promoting the City of Greater Dandenong – promoting its multiculturalism, its vibrance, and being able to be a voice for those people who came here without one.”

She said she felt fortunate to have been able to make a contribution to Greater Dandenong for so many years, and plans to continue to lend her experience and knowledge to those who need it.