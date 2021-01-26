Path-builder our Citizen of the Year

By Danielle Kutchel

A tireless champion for African and CALD communities has been named Greater Dandenong’s Citizen of the Year.

Selba Luka, founder of Afri-Aus Care, received the award at an invite-only event at Springvale City Hall on Tuesday 26 January.

She admitted the award was a total shock, but a welcome one, and dedicated it to the community, staff, volunteers, supporters and sponsors of Afri-Aus Care.

Born in Malawi, Ms Luka often says her heart is in South Sudan as she works closely with the south-eastern South Sudanese community.

Afri-Aus Care was born of her experiences when she arrived in Australia, where she experienced difficulties and hardship in her first years in the country.

The not-for-profit provides mental health support, outreach and skills development for members of the African and CALD communities.

It works closely with youth offenders, providing them with a pathway out of these behaviours and into a more positive contribution to society. During the pandemic for example, ex-offenders helped create food hampers and deliver these to the most vulnerable in society.

Afri-Aus Care also works with “the mamas”, African women who are new to Australia and need assistance to find employment and learn English. Many of these women are survivors of domestic abuse, and Afri-Aus Care provides mental health support too as they build a new life.

Speaking at the Australia Day ceremony, Ms Luka said she was honoured to have received such a prestigious award.

“May we continue to be united. Dandenong is a great city to be,” she said.