VCAT topples triple-storey project

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Neighbours were described as “ecstatic” after the state’s planning tribunal quashed a proposal for 16 multi-storey dwellings in a Dandenong North alcove.

The “bulky” 15 triple-storey dwellings and a double-storey home at 11 Cardinia Close would have detracted from the neighbourhood’s character, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal found on 21 December.

“An evident and significant departure from the existing and identified future character is the three-storey nature of the dwellings,” VCAT senior member Bill Sibonis stated.

“A more tempered design is necessary.”

The applicant Osnad Pty Ltd appealed to VCAT after Greater Dandenong Council rejected its original bid for 20 dwellings.

The council received 116 public objections to the proposal.

Currently on the 4191-square-metre lot, there is a substantial home and tennis court which abut Police Paddocks Reserve.

Greater Dandenong councillor Bob Milkovic told a council meeting on 25 January that the decision was “a win for common sense, a win for residents”.

“I had a call from about half a dozen residents who were absolutely delighted and grateful. They were ecstatic.

“It was so great to see that finally we have reached one of those victories that do not come our way very often with … VCAT.”

Mr Milkovic said the area should be rezoned from a General Residential Zone to a lower-density Neighbourhood Residential Zone.

“There are quite large lots of land over there.

“It will go a long way to bring it back in line and reduce the amount of housing development proposed on such a block of land when it goes against (neighbourhood) character.”

In the VCAT decision, Mr Sibonis said the proposal would be “aberrant” and “discordant” with the Police Paddocks open space.

Mr Sibonis noted the “unsatisfactory” lack of canopy trees on the site’s boundary as well as insufficient high-quality landscaping.

Some of the proposed dwellings’ private yards lacked access to sunlight, the member stated.

However there was sufficient on-street parking space. The extra 112 traffic movements a day would not cause concern, Mr Sibonis said.