Teens arrested in aggravated carjacking

By Gabriella Payne

Two teenage girls, aged 13 and 15, have been arrested by police over an attempted carjacking and armed robbery in Southbank on the weekend, which left the vehicle’s driver with minor injuries.

The 13-year-old girl from Dandenong and her 15-year-old accomplice from Cranbourne are alleged to have attempted the carjacking with an edged weapon at the intersection of Hancock Street and Clarke Street in Southbank, just after 3.30am on Saturday 6 February.

The driver of the targeted vehicle, a 25-year-old Dandenong man, received minor injuries in the incident before police arrived.

The two armed females were arrested by police at the scene, where it was found that the 13-year-old girl was currently out on bail for other offences.

Both girls were charged with aggravated carjacking, armed robbery and assault related offences, whilst the 13-year-old was further charged with committing an indictable offence while on bail.

The duo were remanded in custody to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.