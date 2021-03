-

A driver told police that he was running late for work after being detected at 117km/h in a 50km/h zone in Dandenong South.

He was intercepted by Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers on Portlink Drive on 11 March.

The officers were conducting speed checks at the time after complaints of speeding vehicles in the area, police say.

The driver is expected to receive a summons for speed offences.

His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost to him of $1038.